Attorney General Miller Negotiates Discount for Opioid Overdose Medication

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The fight against the opioid epidemic in Iowa is about to get more affordable for first responders.

On Wednesday Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced he's negotiated a rebate deal with the maker of a widely used opioid overdose antidote. Any public entity in Iowa will be able to claim a $6 rebate on every dose of nasal spray they purchase. Those doses can cost anywhere from $24-$48, according to Miller, adding up to significant savings.

Miller says the rebate deal is just one more step in the fight against the opioid epidemic. He says the next step is going after drug makers who may have fueled the epidemic by pushing their drugs in varied ways.

"We are concerned about what the companies may have done to alter the prescription use and thinking in America," says Miller, "We're concerned about some of the pain institutes that they may have funded with the idea that we're going to be free from pain. We're not going to be free from pain unless we pay a huge, huge cost."

Miller's office is also reviewing the prescribing practices of painkillers by Iowa doctors. Miller says he is particularly interested in the dosage of painkillers prescribed by dentists following dental procedures.