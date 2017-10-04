Former Pharmacy Tech Indicted on Charges of Stealing Painkillers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A former employee of a Des Moines hospital has now been indicted for allegedly stealing painkillers then replacing them with saline.

The federal indictment against Victor Van Cleave was handed down on Wednesday at the Federal Courthouse in Des Moines. He is charged with Tampering With Consumer Products and Obtaining Fentanyl by Misrepresentation.

Van Cleave is accused of filling syringes with fentanyl then replacing the powerful painkiller with saline solution while he worked at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The "watered down" painkillers were then allegedly given to patients. Van Cleave has already volunteered to give up pharmacy license.