× ‘Isolated’ Emergency Outside Ankeny Elementary School Causes Classes to be Canceled

ANKENY, Iowa — Classes have been canceled at one Ankeny elementary school for Wednesday because of what school officials say was an emergency outside of the school.

E-mails went out to parents around 7:45 a.m. notifying them that classes at Westwood Elementary at 2920 NW 9th St. would be cancelled for the day. Channel 13 contacted the district and was told the incident was “isolated” but no further information was released.

This is the message parents were sent:

Westwood Elementary Cancelled Wednesday, October 4 Due to an emergency outside of Westwood Elementary, classes will be canceled today at Westwood Elementary. All activities scheduled for the building will be canceled. All other buildings will remain in session. As more information is available, a follow-up message to notify parents will be sent via this system.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as more information is available.