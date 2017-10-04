Marc and Misty Ray Now Charged With Murder of Sabrina Ray

PERRY, Iowa — The adoptive parents of Sabrina Ray are now charged with First Degree Murder for her death.

Online court records show Marc and Misty Ray were charged with murder this week. The couple already faced nearly a dozen other charges for the alleged physical abuse of Sabrina and her siblings. Sabrina was found dead in the Ray’s home in Perry in May. Police say she died after months of starvation and physical abuse.

In addition to the First Degree Murder charge, Marc Ray is also now charged with two counts of sexual abuse for allegedly abusing another child in the Ray home.

Three other members of the Ray family: adoptive brother Justin Ray, adoptive grandmother Carla Bousman and adoptive cousin Josie Bousman, are also charged in relation to the abuse of Sabrina and other family members.