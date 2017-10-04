New School Years Starts with New Shoes for Des Moines Teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hundreds of Des Moines teenagers are kicking off the fall with a new pair of kicks.

On Wednesday 250 Freshman at Des Moines North High School were gifted a brand new pair of athletic shoes. The shoes are a gift from the charities Variety and Shoes That Fit.

Students were called to the auditorium today where they found a pop-up shoe store. Stack after stack of new shoes were waiting for them to try on and take home. Mediacom organized the event as part of their ongoing mission to make sure every child in the metro has both shoes and a coat that fit them before winter arrives.

"There are several kids in our district especially within North High School who do live at the poverty level," says Charles Mercy with North High School, "They struggle to make ends meet in their home. They're maybe taking care of their brothers and sisters or other family members. Brand new shoes are hard to come by. For those types of kids which are several of our kids, whether they like to admit to it or not, it adds a boost of self-esteem and encouragement. It helps them get their year started off right."

This is the 16th year of the Shoes That Fit drive.