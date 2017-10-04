Rapper Drake Teases Return to Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa – A social media response from Drizzy is working his fans in Des Moines into a tizzy.

The rapper Drake teased a return to Drake University Wednesday in a reply to an Instagram post by the school. The post referenced Drake’s early-morning visit to campus, following a performance at Wells Fargo Arena one year ago.

A social media campaign highlighted by #BringDraketoDrake had been in full force for months before the rapper’s concert, but most of the campus was asleep when Drake finally stopped by before leaving Des Moines.

The post commemorating Drake’s visit said, “A year ago today @Drake performed in Des Moines then visited our campus early the next morning. Be like Drake.”

It didn’t take long for the champagnepapi to reply, with “Be back soon.”

Now, it looks like some could get a second chance to meet the superstar on campus.