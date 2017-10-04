× Second Murder Charge Filed in Shooting Death of Noah Campbell

DES MOINES, Iowa – Another person has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed a Des Moines teen back in August.

Police say the Polk County Attorney’s Office charged 29-year-old Crystal Lee with first degree murder Tuesday. The charge relates to a shooting at a gas station on Easton Boulevard on August 22nd.

Nineteen-year-old Noah Campbell was shot in the incident and died from his injuries. Police believe Campbell was specifically targeted.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Lamay has already been arrested and charged with murder in the case.

Police say there is still an active warrant for another person of interest in the shooting, 19-year old Malik Mandujano.

Lee was jailed on August 24th on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon for her involvement in two unrelated drive-by shootings. Arraignment on the murder charge is expected to happen October 6th.