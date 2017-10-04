Semi Jackknifes, Blocks I-235 in Overnight Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – A portion of I-235 in Des Moines was closed early Wednesday morning after an accident involving two semi tractor-trailers.

The accident happened around 1:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-235 near the East University exit. Des Moines police say a semi was traveling too fast for the wet road conditions when it lost control and hit a second semi.

The first semi jackknifed, blocking the eastbound lanes of travel. Eastbound I-235 was shut down for a while as crews worked to clear the accident.

Police say there were minor injuries involved in the crash.