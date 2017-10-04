Wednesday Marks 7th Annual Healthiest State Walk

DES MOINES, Iowa –Wednesday is the day to get up from your desk and get a little exercise during Iowa’s Healthiest State Walk.

The two starting points for the downtown Des Moines official walk are at the Papa John Sculpture Park and the Capitol building.

This is the seventh annual Healthiest State Walk, which is part of the Healthiest State Initiative. It focuses on improving the physical, social and emotional well-being of all Iowans.

The downtown events will start at the Sculpture Garden and the Capitol building and end at Cowles Commons for a healthy food truck lunch and socialization.

“It’s great to see people from all walks of life both in urban and rural settings come together and rally around one common cause and that’s really about the health and wellness of each and every one of us and making us become the healthiest state in the nation,” said Jami Haberl, Executive Director of the Healthiest State Initiative.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is participating in the Healthiest State Walk in Cedar Rapids Wednesday and just Tuesday signed the “Healthiest State Annual Walk Day” proclamation.