West Des Moines Valley Marching Band Show- Sound and Light

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa- If you happen past Valley Stadium in the early morning, it’s not unusual to see the Valley Tiger Marching Band on the field around 6:30

Early Wednesday, the Band was on the field marching in the dark. There were no stadium lights on when the band ran through a couple of segments.

“This is light painting and basically just a very long exposure on the camera just to capture the movement of light,” said Makala Brinkley-Seitz, a photographer from Boone. Brinkley-Seitz said she is used to doing light painting with usually just one dancer, never a full marching band. She produced a preliminary image of what this will look like, after the Wednesday rehearsal.

The band reported in around 6 am, so the light painting could be done with total darkness.

“We can use industrial grade glow sticks were necessary, and LED lights,” said Brinkley-Steitz. “We wound up purchasing about 1300 pieces of light for these 144 kids, I’m very excited I just think it’s going to be such a cool piece of art.”

The students got out their instruments, and had to help each other put on the glowing accessories.

“Kids are really excited to try something different to have a little fun, and break up the monotony that rehearsal sometimes creates,” said Josh Waymire, Band Director.

Waymire said the band members are used to long hours and working hard.

“It starts in August with camp that runs about eight hours a day, and they were about out of here five days a week for about 90 minutes,” said Waymire.

The final image of the light painting marching band will be sold as a fund raiser for the Valley High School Marching Band.

On Saturday the school will host Valley Fest, with 35 schools performing marching routines, at Valley Stadium.