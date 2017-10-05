16-Year-Old Algona Teen Charged with Making School Threat

ALGONA, Iowa – A teenager has been charged for allegedly making a threat of violence against Algona High School.

The Algona Police Department says it was made aware of the situation Tuesday night, after someone contacted them about a social media post containing a threat. After being notified of the threat the Algona School District chose to cancel classes for Wednesday.

Police now say a 16-year-old Algona resident has been charged with threat of terrorism in the case. The suspect’s name has not been released by officials but they say the teen is being held pending action in juvenile court.

No other suspects are believed to have been party to the threat.