250 to Lose Jobs in Creston When Candy Plant Closes

CRESTON, Iowa -- A candy plant in Creston will close in December and leave 250 Iowans without jobs.

Ferrara Candy Company announced it will close its plant before the end of the year after more than 30 years in business. The plant makes well known candy brands including RedHots, Gummi Bears and LemonHeads. The company says it's invested in building new state of the art facilities elsewhere making the Creston facility obsolete.

US Representative David Young says he's already reached out to the US Department of Labor to request "transition" assistance for employees.