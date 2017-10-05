Direct Flights to Philadelphia from Des Moines Announced

DES MOINES, Iowa – Direct flights from Des Moines to a new East Coast destination have been announced.

The Des Moines International Airport revealed Thursday that American Airlines is adding twice-daily flights to Philadelphia, starting in May.

“Currently there are over 35,000 passengers a year traveling between DSM and PHL, and that market is growing,” said Executive Director, Kevin Foley. “This new nonstop service to PHL makes travel to Europe more convenient an improves connections to many domestic destinations as well.”

The American Airlines flights will begin May 4th with the first flight of the day leaving Des Moines at 6:25 a.m. and arriving in Philly at 10:00 a.m. The second flight leaves Des Moines at 1:31 p.m. and arrives in Philadelphia at 5:07 p.m.

Booking for the new flights will be open starting October 9th.