Hackers Post Johnston School Directory Online, Police Urge Calm and Caution

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A group of overseas hackers have posted the Johnston school directory online including the name, grade level and address of thousands of students and their parents' phone numbers.

The group "Dark Overlord" claimed credit on Twitter Thursday for hacking into Johnston school information and making text message threats to Johnston parents. Those threats lead the school district to cancel classes on Tuesday. Police now say none of the threats were credible.

Johnston Schools sent a message to parents Thursday evening saying they expected the directory information to be released online. Johnston Police say the release of the information does not pose any credible physical threats to students or their families. However they are warning parents to have a "heightened sense of awareness" for the time being.

Meanwhile West Des Moines Police say they have determined who is responsible for "copycat" threats made at their schools this week. The name of the suspect hasn't been released. West Des Moines did not cancel classes.

