Local Pharmacies Donating Meals for Every Flu Shot Given

WAUKEE, Iowa — If you haven’t had your flu shot yet, now is the time to get it.

For every flu shot given at Medicap Pharmacies, 12 meals will be donated to the Food Bank of Iowa.

The Food Bank of Iowa has branches in the same communities that Medicap serves.

There are about 18 participating locations and 12 locations in the metro area that you can go to.

The pharmacist at Medicap in Waukee says most health insurance companies cover the flu shot, but if you don’t have insurance the shot costs $40.

And if you’ve already gotten your flu shot, they have donation boxes at all of the pharmacies where you can drop off canned goods and non perishable food items.

Nicolle McClure, President of Marketing Division for Medicap Pharmacy said flu shots are very important for individuals, but also everyone else you come in contact with.

“I think it’s a great cause. Not only to get a flu shot, to protect yourself and those around you. It’s a great preventative measure. But then we are also giving back to the local community and helping those in need. I know that we’ve heard there’s definitely a need right now for donations in local food banks and so this is a great way to help serve that need,” McClure said.

Danny Akright, Communications Manager for Food Bank of Iowa, just got his flu shot and said when Medicap reached out the Food Bank was happy to help.

“175,000 Iowans within the area the Food Bank of Iowa serves struggle with hunger on a daily basis. So even something small like this, even 12 meals can make a big difference. It makes an impact on one person and then we are able to carry that forward into hundreds of thousands,” Akright said.

The Food for Flu Shot campaign goes until November 15.