Student Arrested for Carrying Gun on Boone DMACC Campus

Posted 12:38 pm, October 5, 2017, by

BOONE, Iowa  —  An Ames man is facing charges for carrying a gun on the DMACC Campus in Boone.

Boone Police were called to the school on a report of someone carrying a gun.  When they arrived they removed 22-year-old Boyang Xu from a classroom.  Police found a semiautomatic handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants.  Xu has a permit to carry a handgun.  However guns are prohibited on the DMACC campus.

Xu is charged with Carrying a Weapon on School Grounds.

 