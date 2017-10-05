Student Arrested for Carrying Gun on Boone DMACC Campus

BOONE, Iowa — An Ames man is facing charges for carrying a gun on the DMACC Campus in Boone.

Boone Police were called to the school on a report of someone carrying a gun. When they arrived they removed 22-year-old Boyang Xu from a classroom. Police found a semiautomatic handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants. Xu has a permit to carry a handgun. However guns are prohibited on the DMACC campus.

Xu is charged with Carrying a Weapon on School Grounds.