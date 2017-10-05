Winterset Group Recommends Rebuilding Cedar Bridge as a Full-Sized Structure.

WINTERSET, Iowa- The Madison County Covered Bridge Preservation Association on Thursday voted to recommend rebuilding Cedar Bridge, as a full-scale covered bridge like the former bridge, but this would not carry vehicle traffic, according to Heather Riley, of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. The decision must be approved by the Madison County Board of Supervisors.

The second Cedar Bridge was set on fire last April. Since then, community leaders have been meeting to decide how to rebuild the structure. The original Cedar Bridge burned by arson as well,in 2002, and was re-built in 2004.

The Cedar Bridge rebuild would cost $550,000. Already fund-raising is underway. A local pledge event for the Cedar Bridge will be held Sunday at Agri-Vision Equipment Group from noon to 3 pm. Another fund-raiser will go on during the Covered Bridge Festival Oct. 14-15th.