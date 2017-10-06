North Carolina Quarterback Apologizes for Controversial Remark Made to Reporter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CAROLINA -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton apologized for a remark he made to a female reporter during a media briefing on Wednesday, urging young people to learn from his mistake.

"After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women. And to be honest, that was not my intention. If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you," said the football star.

This apology comes after a female reporter asked Newton about a play, and Newton responded he thought it was "funny" to hear a female talk about it. This caused an uproar, and he has lost one big sponsor because of the situation.

Newton says he's truly sorry and wants to be a positive role model, especially to his two young daughters. He said to young people specifically, "don't be like me--be better than me."