Des Moines in the Running for Location of New Amazon Headquarters

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines is among the cities in a fierce competition to convince Amazon to set up shop in their communities.

Amazon is looking for a place to build its second headquarters, and cities are doing their best to show the company why they should get what's called HQ2. The company says it will hire as many as 50,000 new full-time employees. Salaries would average more than $100,000 a year.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is putting together its proposal. The executive vice president admits Des Moines may be a long shot, but says the area has all the right amenities.

"As the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the Midwest, we feel we have a lot to offer Amazon. Our region boasts a low cost of doing business, a fantastic abundance of amenities, cultural life, activities and events...and we welcome [Amazon] to grow with us," said David Maahs.

The deadline to apply to be the next headquarter city is October 19th. Amazon expects to choose its location by next year.