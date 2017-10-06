Downtown Farmers’ Market Begins October with New Hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Downtown Farmers’ Market will be open one hour later for the entire month, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., starting Saturday, October 7.

Things to look for at the market this weekend are sweet potatoes, butternut squash, beets, garlic, apples and fall-themed baked goods and treats such as caramel apples, apple cider, apple pie, pumpkins, fall mums, unique gourds, flowers and plants – and so much more.

Jordan Clasen, a farmer with Grade A Gardens, said he is bringing a variety of fall produce for the weekend including pie pumpkins.

“Pie pumpkins are a little bit sweeter and smaller than carving pumpkins. So this is the kind that is best for baking and you scoop out the meat or inside of the pumpkin and use that for baking,” Clasen said.

Grade A Gardens will be at the market on the corner of 2nd and Court Avenue.

Clasen said they are bringing apples and pears this weekend, just a couple of items they didn’t have last weekend.

“We will have Red Delicious apples. They are the ones you often see at the grocery store that sometimes taste like cardboard. But these are still sweet and delicious,” Clasen said.

Clasen said they had a little trouble with hail this season and the produce has some minor blemishes.

Kelly Foss, the Director of the Downtown Farmer’s Market said the market really comes alive for the last month.

“You have dozens of apple and pumpkin farmers to chose from for the final month of the farmers’ market. The colors and variety are very vibrant for the last few weeks and now is the time to stock up before the final day,” Foss said.

They will have lots of other fun activities each weekend during October, especially for Halloween.

To celebrate Halloween, during the final market day on Oct. 28th, patrons are encouraged to dress in fun costumes and enjoy treats handed out by market sponsors and vendors.