Jacob Park Won’t Play Saturday for Cyclones, Did Not Travel With Team

AMES, Iowa — Jacob Park is not playing or traveling with the Iowa State Cyclones this weekend and the team is not saying why.

Sports Director Keith Murphy has confirmed that the team’s starting quarterback did not travel with the team to Norman, Oklahoma ahead of Saturday’s game and will not play. The school has not said why Park is not with the team. Head Coach Matt Campbell tells the Des Moines Register’s Tommy Birch that Park is not suspended.

Iowa State has not named a starter for Saturday’s game. Zeb Noland and Kyle Kempt are the other two quarterbacks on the roster. Former starting quarterback Joel Lanning now plays linebacker.