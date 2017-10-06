Man Injured in Overnight Des Moines Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating a stabbing that took place in Des Moines overnight.

The incident occurred in the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue. Anthony Knapp, 52, says he was working on his car when he was approached by a male he didn't know. Knapp said the male accused him of stealing property, and then a physical fight broke out.

Knapp was stabbed twice in the abdomen and was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Authorities say they have a possible suspect identified, but have not yet released the name.