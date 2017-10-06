New Record Set for World’s Longest Dog Tongue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH DAKOTA -- Need some more extraordinary animals in your day? There's a special pooch who has set an impressive new record.

A St. Bernard from South Dakota has set a record as the dog with the world's longest tongue. According to the Guinness World Records, Mochi's tongue measures 7.31 inches long. The previous record was held by a Pekingese, whose tongue was 4.5 inches.

Mochi's owner says the dog's tongue does cause some breathing problems and she slobbers more than usual when she's nervous, but other than that she's a happy, healthy dog.