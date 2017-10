× Ottumwa to Host Gubernatorial Candidates

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Candidates running for governor will meet in Ottumwa on Saturday.

The South Central Iowa Federation of Labor and AFL-CIO Ottumwa Area Chapter are hosting the forum.

Democrats Nate Boulton, Cathy Glasson, Andy McGuire, John Norris, Jon Neiderbach, and Republican Steven Ray will be in attendance. Candidates will be asked several predetermined questions about topics affecting Iowans.

The forum starts at 3 p.m. at the Bridge View Center.