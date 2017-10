Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANTVILLE - 7th ranked Pella Christian used solid defense and a couple late TD's to pull away from #5 Pleasantville 31-14 in our Ch. 13 Big Game.

RB Noah Treimer led PC with 3 TD's. The Eagles improve to 7-0, while Pleasantville falls to 6-1.