DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines student is in police custody after a weapon was recovered at Scavo High School on Friday morning.

Law enforcement responded to the school around 11 a.m., where a gun was confiscated. When a school resource officer talked to the student about the weapon, police say the student became confrontational.

Police say no shots were fired and no injuries were reported. They do not believe there was any threat to the school.