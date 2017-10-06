× Teen’s Trial Date Set in Murder of Noah Campbell

DES MOINES, Iowa — A trial date is set for a Des Moines teenager accused of ambushing and killing another teen.

Daniel Lamay will stand trial on December 1st for the murder of Noah Campbell. Des Moines police say Lamay ambushed Campbell outside a gas station on the east side of Des Moines in August.

Earlier this week, police announced a second person is now charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Campbell. Crystal Lee, 29, is charged with his murder and as an accessory in two other drive-by shootings in September.