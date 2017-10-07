Hawkeyes Bounce Back, Roll Over Illinois 45-16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - After dropping their first 2 games of the Big 10 season the Hawkeyes bounced back on Saturday beating Illinois 45-16. The Hawkeyes got off to a slow start in the first half, only leading 17-13 at the break.

But the 2nd half was a different story, Iowa outscored the Illini 28-3 after halftime.

Nate Stanley threw for 247 yards and 3 TD's, while Akrum Wadley rushed for 115 yards and scored 2 TD's.

The Hawkeyes improve to 4-2 overall, 1-2 in the B1G. Iowa is off next week before returning to action the 21st at Northwestern.