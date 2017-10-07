Upset!!! Iowa State Stuns #3 Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN - Iowa State entered Saturday's game against #3 Oklahoma as a 31 point underdog, they left with one of the biggest upsets in history.

Behind walk-on QB Kyle Kempt Iowa State shocked the Sooners 38-31. Kempt threw for 343 yards and 3 TD's in the win.

The Cyclones fell behind 14-0, and even trailed 24-13 at the half, but rallied in the 2nd half, taking it to OU.

It's ISU's first win over Oklahoma in 27 years, the last coming in 1990. It's also the first top 5 win on the road for the Cyclones in school history.

ISU returns home next week to take on Kansas.