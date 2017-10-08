× Ankeny Boy Scouts Raising Money For Member Partially Paralyzed After Swimming Accident

ANKENY, Iowa — Boy Scout Troop 73 in Ankeny is raising money for Justin Thorn, who has been a member of the group for six years.

Earlier this year, Thorn broke his neck in a swimming accident that left him partially paralyzed. His family decided to seek treatment in Denver, but is now facing hefty medical bills.

Sunday’s fundraiser will help the Thorns cover these costs and assist with expenses to adjust Justin’s home to fit his needs when he returns.

Jason Thorn, Justin’s father, says the total cost will exceed $1 million.

If you would like to make a donation, visit Justin’s YouCaring page here.

