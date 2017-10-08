California Victim of Las Vegas Shooting Reunited With Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA -- A California mom is reunited with her kids after being injured during the deadly attack in Las Vegas last weekend.

Chelsea Romo, 28, arrived at her Los Angeles home on Saturday and was greeted by a surprise homecoming. Neighbors lined the streets cheering and holding signs of support as Romo was helped out of the car and reunited with her five-year-old son and 20-month-old daughter.

Romo was hit in the face with gunfire when Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last Sunday. She has been hospitalized in Las Vegas since, where doctors say she lost her left eye and now needs a cornea transplant to save her right eye. Her family says it's a long road to recovery, but so far, she's been in good spirits.

"Her spirits are just amazing. We go to see her in the hospital and she's cracking jokes. She's so upbeat, she's uplifting the people in there," said her father Dave Ferm.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting. Meanwhile, as of Saturday, Las Vegas hospitals are reporting 89 people are still being treated for injuries; 38 of them are critical.