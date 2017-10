Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake University is celebrating some new additions to its campus.

The university unveiled its two new buildings during a ribbon cutting on Saturday at Collier-Scrips Hall.

The buildings cost $15 million to build and will house the school of education and department of computer science and mathematics. That building and the science connector building are the first new ones on campus in 24 years.

The new buildings are a part of the $52 million STEM at Drake initiative.