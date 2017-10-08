× Mills Civic Pkwy to Close for Repairs

URBANDALE, Iowa — People who use Mills Civic Parkway as part of their daily commute may need to find a detour.

Mills Civic will be closed from 81st Street to 88th Street for street patching. The closure begins on Monday at 6 a.m., and the road will reopen next Monday, October 16th.

The complete closure of this section will allow the contractor to significantly reduce the total time for repairs.

A detour will be posted taking traffic from 81st to Bridgewood Boulevard before connecting back to 88th.