Mobile Simulator Gives Kids Lessons in Fire Safety

DES MOINES, Iowa -- This week marks Fire Prevention Week across the country, and kids in the metro had a chance to learn some life-saving skills in case of a fire emergency.

The Blank Children's Fire Safety House visited the Des Moines Fire Department on Sunday. The purpose of the traveling trailer is to simulate an actual home and the fire dangers that could happen in any home. It's sponsored by several area organizations and businesses, and the simulation is provided free of charge.

Parents were also encouraged to take part in the simulation and learn about ways to keep the home safe from fire. With winter just around the corner, fire officials say now is a great time to learn these skills.

"We get into that fall season, people are using different sources of heat to warm their home, whether it's wood in the fireplace or getting some space heaters out. So its a good time for us, we've got the kids back to school focusing on education, families are spending more time inside, so we want them prepared for the fall and winter system, which is the most likely time for a fire to occur in the home," said Brian O'Keefe of the Des Moines Fire Department.

The Fire Safety Hose is also equipped to teach children how to stay safe at home during severe weather.