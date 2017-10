Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Police in eastern Iowa are looking for a man who didn't return to his work release program.

The Iowa Department of Corrections is reporting 47-year-old Christopher Wheeler failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release/OWI Center on Saturday.

Wheeler is convicted of 2nd degree robbery and other charges in eastern Iowa counties. He is described as a white male, 5'10" tall, and weighing around 198 pounds.