× Police Investigating Shots Fired Reports in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating reports of shots fired in Des Moines.

Police responded just after 4:45 p.m. on Sunday near the Kum & Go at 22nd and University. They found blood in a nearby parking lot and shell casings in the street.

Reports say University Avenue is partially closed in that area, and police say they are currently searching for a red SUV that may be connected to the shooting.

This is a developing story.