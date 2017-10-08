The Insiders: October 8th Edition, Iowa Parents Discuss State’s Mental Health Care After Losing Son to Suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Numbers show one in five Iowans have a mental illness.

Sergei Neubauer was one of these people, one whose smile would light up a room, one who loved playing sports, and one who couldn't wait for mom's cheesecake and vanilla cupcakes for his birthday. But his illness led him to take his own life two weeks ago. His parents buried him on his 19th birthday.

If this year is like last year, Sergei will be one of 433 Iowans who will be victims to suicide.

Sergei's parents Mary and Larry Neubauer joined Political Director Dave Price in the Channel 13 studio to discuss Iowa's current health care system and what they believe needs to change in order to help Iowans and make sure mental illness is no longer a secret battle.