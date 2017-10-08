The Insiders: October 8th Edition, ISU Officers Adopting ‘One Mind’ Approach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Law enforcement often doesn't know what to expect when they arrive at the scene of an emergency and may have only seconds to decide how to respond.

They must prepare for the individuals involved to have a mental illness, as nearly one in four people in prison deals with a recent mental health situation.

Iowa State is trying a new approach modeled after the national One Mind concept.

Political Director Dave Price discusses the method's four main goals intended to benefit both officers and their communities.