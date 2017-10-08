The Insiders: October 8th Edition, The Changing State of Mental Health Care in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Branstad and Reynolds administrations have changed the way Iowa offers care to those with mental health needs.

They closed two of the four mental health institutes in Mt. Pleasant and Clarinda, leaving the state of 3.1 million people with 64 remaining public, residential beds.

Peggy Huppert, executive director of the Iowa chapter of NAMI--the National Alliance on Mental Illness--discussed this situation with Political Director Dave Price.

Visit NAMIIowa.org for more information.