8-Year-Old Struck by Bullet at Eastern Iowa Apple Orchard

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa -- A child was shot while visiting an eastern Iowa apple orchard on Sunday.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff confirms an 8-year-old boy was struck by what they believe was an accidental bullet. Authorities believe he was hit by a stray bullet from one of several shooting ranges at the Nashua Fish and Game Club.

"My brother-in-law was holding gauze to his middle. So somewhere in the middle he was shot, and then it nicked his knee. So I helped him wrap it and take care of it," said witness Manda Slessor.

The nearby shooting range is closed until further notice as police continue to investigate.