ANKENY, Iowa -- Ankeny police are searching for a fifth suspect in a sexual assault case.

Four suspects in the assault are already in custody, accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her apartment on October 1st. The suspects range in age from 17-22.

Police are still looking for 22-year-old Jamonte Luckett. A warrant is out for his arrest, charging him with second degree sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ankeny Police Department.