Another Iowan Competing on ‘The Voice’

IOWA -- Another Iowan will take the stage on The Voice on Monday night.

The show is teasing that Jon Mero gets a four-chair turn during his blind audition, so all the judges have to fight to get him on their team.

Jon Mero is a stage name, but people in Iowa know him as John Cheatom. He was a worship singer at Lutheran Church of Hope along with fellow contestant Chris Weaver. Weaver already picked Jennifer Hudson as his coach.

To see who Mero chooses, tune in to The Voice at 7 p.m. on Channel 13.