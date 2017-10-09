‘Cool It,’ Grassley’s Advice for the Trump-Corker Feud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley didn't take sides Monday in the escalating war of words between his fellow Republican Senator, Bob Corker of Tennessee, and President Donald Trump.

"Cool it," Grassley advised while talking to reporters following his town hall at the Boone City Hall Monday afternoon.

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

Bob Corker gave us the Iran Deal, & that's about it. We need HealthCare, we need Tax Cuts/Reform, we need people that can get the job done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Corker also ripped the President in a series of comments Sunday to the New York Times. He said the President is doing his job as if it were a "reality show." Corker also talked of the President's actions putting the country at risk of World War III.

"Cool it," Grassley added a second time when asked again about the Trump-Corker spat.

Later, Grassley expanded his thoughts. "I've got more important things to do, doing my job than to tell Corker to keep his mouth shout or to tell the President something," Grassley said.