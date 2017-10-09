× First Finalist Announced in Search for Iowa State University President

AMES, Iowa — The first finalist in the search for Iowa State University’s next president has been announced.

Sonny Ramaswamy holds a doctorate in entomology and is currently director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture in Washington D.C.

Ramaswamy has worked for several land-grant universities including ones in New York, Michigan, Mississippi, and Kansas.

He will visit campus Monday for an interview and open forum.

Other candidates are yet to be announced but each candidate’s name will be released 24 hours before their campus visit.

The final decision will be made by the Board of Regents on October 23rd.