Fort Dodge Police Looking for Robbery Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Police in Fort Dodge are hoping the public can help them find a robbery suspect.

Officers were called to a hold up alarm at Romantix shortly before midnight on Sunday. A female suspect allegedly entered the business, showed the cashier a gun in her purse, and demanded money.

She is described as a woman in her mid 20s to early 30s, thin, around 5'6" tall, with tan skin and brown hair, wearing a white hoodie and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information is asked call Fort Dodge police.