Iowans ‘Wave’ Hello to Fundraiser Benefiting Children’s Hospital, Young Fans

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- It's a small gesture that's making a big impact.

At the end of the first quarter, 70,000 Hawkeye fans turn and wave to the kids watching from the University of Iowa Children's Hospital that overlooks Kinnick Stadium.

The new tradition shows the children in the hospital that no one fights alone, and a group of parents want to take it a step further with a special t-shirt.

Meighan Phillips stopped by the station to talk with Channel 13's Dan Winters about the Iowa Wave Shirt, all the profits of which will go to benefit the hospital.