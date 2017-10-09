× Johnston School District Provides Update on Data Breach

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston school officials updated families on Monday about the recent data breach involving student information.

In an email to parents, the district said the hackers got the information through a third-party vendor. While they did not specify which site it was, they did say they use student names, addresses, and phone numbers. However, they do not believe it included information like social security numbers, photos, or any type of financial information.

District leaders do not believe it was their servers or the Infinite Campus system that was the source of the breach. They have brought in a cyber-security firm to conduct an internal investigation and audit.