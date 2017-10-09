Lanning Mania Takes Over Ames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- A lot of Cyclones fans are still riding high from Saturday's win in Norman, Oklahoma, and a major factor in that win was senior Joel Lanning. He took snaps at linebacker and QB--tall tasks that earned him the Player of the Weeks title in the Big 12.

“I think every positions but offensive line. He can kick it. He can punt it. Obviously, he can throw it. He can run it,” said Coach Campbell.

Inside the lines he’s a jack of all trades, but the people in Ames are clamoring for more. Even before the game in Oklahoma was over, they were calling for Joel to run the city. The tweets say it best: the Ames Police Department said he will be the new chief in town whenever he’s ready, and other ISU students say the university doesn't need took look any further for a new president--their votes go to Lanning!

“Yeah, I think he’d be awesome at it to be honest with you. Joel is one of those calm, cool, and collected, I think he’d be fantastic,” said Campbell.

Student Garrett Goodwin is on the grounds crews at Jack Trice Stadium, and he said after watching Lanning mow down QBs last weekend, tackling a John Deere would be no problem.

“I think so. He could probably mow straight lines and paint straight. He’d do a pretty good job,” said Goodwin.

It seems as if a position in Ames is open, Joel might be the right guy for the job. But there's one thing he may not be great at, which is good news for Cy.

“He’s not the most outgoing guy ever in term of that, but he could be a cheerleader,” said Alex Golesh, tight end coach at Iowa State.

“That I don’t know. Joel doesn’t talk a whole lot, so I’m afraid of his actions. He might be the worst Cy ever,” said Campbell.

Campbell wouldn’t say whether Lanning will line up at QB again, but if he needs an extra kicker, don’t rule out number 7.