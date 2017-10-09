× Mahaska County Officials: One-Year-Old Boy Drowned in Farm Pond

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Officials say the drowning of a one-year-old Sunday in rural Mahaska County appears to have been an accident.

Emergency crews were called to 2292 Adams Avenue in rural Leighton around 3:00 p.m. on a drowning. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says the family started CPR on the child before medical personnel arrived, which was continued by EMTs on the way to the hospital.

The one-year-old male was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Officials say the preliminary investigation shows the child died from accidental drowning in a farm pond.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.