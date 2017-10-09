× Police Identify Victim In Des Moines Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released more information about a Des Moines shooting that injured a man Sunday.

Officers were called to 22nd and University around 4:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired. When police arrived they found blood located in the parking lot near the Boost Mobile store. Several shell casings were also found in the street.

Not long after the shooting was reported, a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks showed up at Mercy Hospital. Police say 27-year-old Jessie Smith’s injuries are not life threatening.

The victim has not been cooperating with police in their investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting you’re asked to contact Des Moines Police at 283-4811.